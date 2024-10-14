Ben Watson’s double helps Goldsborough sink Newitts Beckett Football League Division 2 leaders Heslerton

Heslerton, blue kit, lost at Goldsborough

​A brace of goals from Ben Watson saw Goldsborough earn a 2-0 win at home to Newitts Beckett Football League Division 2 leaders Heslerton in the clash of the top two.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues dominated the first 45, hitting the woodwork many times and seeing an Olly Stanton header cleared off the line but went behind to Watson’s wonder strike, writes Andy Stanton.

In the second half Boro keeper Rob Ingham made several fine stops and on 80 minutes Watson nodded in from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Brennan took the home plaudits while Ethan Chan impressed for Heslerton.

Heslerton captain Olly Stanton came close to scoring for the Blues but could only watch as his first-half header was cleared off the line

Amotherby Reserves won 4-3 at Lealholm Reserves.

A first-half hat-trick by Nathan Cross and a strike from Simon Rouph saw the visitors 4-1 up at the interval after the hosts took an early lead through John Ventress.

A second for Ventress and a Sonny McDermott penalty gave the Tigers hope in the second half.

Danby drew 3-3 at home to West Pier.

Heslerton suffered a 209 loss at title rivals Goldsborough. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Martin Cooper scored twice for Pier, with Neil Thomas also netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts led 3-2 at the interval through an Adam Bainbridge tap-in and a Jack Dowson brace.

Jack Spark took the Man of the Match accolade for Danby.

Kirkdale lost 4-2 on penalties in the NRCFA Challenge Cup after a 2-2 draw at Dalton, with Sean Murray and Daniel Dobson scoring for the visitors.

Wombleton Wanderers had a 7-2 win at Tees FC.

Goal Sports saw off Division 1 rivals Snainton 3-1.

The visitors took an early lead through Rafal Jackow. Goal Sports hit back with goals from Jordan Peet and Brad Cawkwell, just before the hour mark Cawkwell struck a third to seal victory.

Jonathan Blakeston took man of the match honours for the winning outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Nathan Barnes and Tyler Smith fired top-flight Ayton to a 2-0 win at second division Fishburn Park Academy in the Ryedale Hospital Cup

Division One side Thornton Dale won 2-1 at home tosecond division Sinnington.

An unfortunate own goal by Dale keeper Kieran Edmond put the Sinners ahead. A 25-yard strike from Myles Dale levelled and just after the hour Thornton won it thanks to a Tim Whincup goal.

Though Sinners pressed for a reply Dale hung on, thanks to player of the day Edmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noted also the solid display by Nathan Konya, at the heart of the home defence.

Slingsby progress after a 3-2 win at Ryedale.

A brace from Shaun Suffield and an early effort from Nathan Wright, cancelled out goals from Liam Welburn and Brody Norton-Hunter.

In Division One Rosedale lost 6-2 at home to Amotherby.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead by the interval through Adam Stockell, Alex Croall and Matthew Webster.

A double from George Pierson and an Oliver Towse finish rounded things off second half with Matty Bower and Alastair Wilkinson scoring for Rosedale.

James King took the Man of the Match award for the current champions, with Jonathan Sellers impressing.