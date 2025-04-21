Bridlington Spa finish second in Championship North & earn spot in Senior Cup final
This three-point haul meant that Spa ended in second place behind champions Edgehill, with 39 points from 18 league matches.
This capped a great week for Spa as they earned a place in the League Senior Cup final after winning 6-5 against Hodgsons AFC on penalties at Pride Park on Tuesday night.
The teams had been locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Sam Clarke and Louie Miller on target for the Brid side.
The final will be held at Bridlington Town’s Mounting Systems Stadium, Queensgate on Saturday May 10, 3pm kick-off, against Beverley Town 3rds.
Spa were due to be back in cup action again this evening against Bridlington Town Reserves in the HE Dean Cup semi-final at Queensgate 7pm kick-off.
Bridlington Rovers Millau are due to be in action in the second HE Dean Cup semi-final tonight at Pride Park, tackling leaders Goole United AFC, 6.30pm kick-off.
The teams meet again in the Premiership two days later at Bridlington Sports Centre.
On Saturday, Brid Rovers 1903 roared to a 5-1 win on the road at Humber Colts to ease their Division One relegation worries.
Brid Rovers 1903 are at home to Reckitts AFC Reserves on Saturday.