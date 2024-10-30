​Bridlington Town Reserves surge to 5-1 victory at Holme Rovers to stay top of the East Riding County League Premiership

Bridlington Rovers Pandas lost 7-1 at home to Eastside. Photos by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town Reserves maintained their lead at the top of the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership with a 5-1 win on the road at Holme Rovers.

The young Seasiders maintained their five-point advantage over local rivals Bridlington Rovers Millau, although the latter do have a game in hand on the Town second string.

Coby Scotter led the way for the youthful Brid team with a brace of goals, further goals coming from Ryan Bemrose, Archie Brown and Zak Williamson.

Brid Town Reserves are in the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup action at Beverley Town 3rds this coming Saturday.

Brid Rovers Pandas pull away from Eastside. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Honours were even between the top two in Championship North as Edgehill and Bridlington Spa fought out an eight-goal thriller at Pindar.

Sam Clarke scored twice for Spa, with Josh White and Craig Webb also on target.

Against the run of play Spa took the lead on 20 minutes with a stunning 20-yard volley. Edgehill quickly replied, Joe Danby scoring from close range. Brid sticking to their game plan of hitting Edgehill on the counter attack regained the lead soon afterwards, a long ball was flicked on leaving the striker clean through who made no mistake.

Right before half-time skipper Jamie Patterson won a free-kick, Danby delivered to find Patterson who scored to make it 2-2 at the break.

With the leaders’ goal living a charmed life, Edgehill having plenty of possession, it was Spa who took the lead again on 65 minutes.

A Spa defender won a tackle near halfway but his tackle ended up a shot and lobbing Edgehill keeper Martin Cappleman from 40 yards.

Five minutes later Lewis Taylor played in Joel Ramm, whose superb cross found Billy Logan at the far post and the ex-Pickering striker made no mistake heading home 3-3.

With 10 minutes left Spa went 4-3 up.

A quick free-kick caught the home defence napping and a Brid winger slotted the ball under Cappleman. With time running out Danby crossed and the ref saw a handball giving Edgehill chance to equalise, sub Sean Exley making no mistake from the spot.

Edgehill had an excellent chance to win it with the last kick of the game, Billy Logan looked like he’d won it only for the Brid keeper to pull off a superb save.

A much-improved Scalby drew 2-2 at home to Brid Rovers Reserves.

Sonny Oxley opened the scoring for the Otters but Brid equalised just before half-time.

Callum O’Keefe put Scalby ahead, Cam Anderson pulled a great save at the end, but Brid equalised with the last kick of the game.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 lost 5-4 at AFC North in Division One.

Joe Davies, Thomas Green, Joel Rollinson and Jay Wallace scored for Rovers

In Division Two, Bridlington Rovers Pandas lost 7-1 at home to Eastside.

The early stages were pretty even until the visitors went in front and it was pretty much one-way traffic for the rest of the game Pandas found themselves 3-0 down at the break.

Pandas managed to get back in the game with a nice Ellis Bath finish after good work from Harrison Banks and could have made it 3-2 after a scramble from a corner but Eastside managed to clear.

The writing was on the wall a few minutes later after the visitors grabbed their fourth. Three more goals quickly followed to cap a really disappointing performance and result.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “Really disappointing performance today. We were miles off it from the off but credit where credit’s due Eastside were well worthy of the three points, the best team we’ve played this season.

"We go again next week looking for a response and an improved performance.”