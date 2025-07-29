Defender Jake Hull signs for Scarborough Athletic

Defender Josh Hull signs for Scarborough Athletic. Photo by Zach Forster

Scarborough Athletic have signed towering central defender Jake Hull following his release from Rotherham United.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6ft 6in central defender has National League North experience, having enjoyed a number of loan spells at this level.

Boro boss Jono Greening said: "I’m really pleased to bring Jake into the club. We’ve tried a number of times over the last few years, so I’m happy we’ve got it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, Jake can settle in quickly and we can get to see what a good defender he is. I’m looking forward to working with the big man."

The signing is subject to League and FA approval.

Hull said: “I am really excited to be here, speaking to the gaffer he has really sold me the idea of coming here with the way he coaches and the way he wants the team to play.

"Since I’ve come in the lads have been really welcoming, it feels like I’ve been playing with them for a while now.

"I’ve played against Scarborough a few times and have been on the receiving end of how the fans get behind their team and I’m looking forward to being on the other side of that and putting the shirt on for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can repay their support this year and have a great season together.”

Hull is likely to feature in the squad for the Seadogs’ final pre-season friendly, which is against Sheffield Wednesday at Bridlington Town’s Queensgate ground on Friday evening, 7.45pm kick-off.