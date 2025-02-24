Edgehill stun big guns Goole United in East Riding County League Senior Cup

Edgehill claimed a superb cup win on the road at Goole United on Saturday afternoon.

​Edgehill pulled off a shock result in the Right Car East Riding League Senior Cup with a 4-1 success at previously undefeated Premiership title-chasers Goole United on Saturday.

Edgehill started on the front foot with the Link brothers driving the visitors forward from midfield.

After 18 minutes Lewis Taylor’s excellent 25-yard shot gave the keeper no chance.

Fifteen minutes later Joel Ramm whipped in a delicious corner for Gary Thomas to score a perfect diving header.

On 42 minutes Goole pulled a goal back, Josh Lamming scoring direct from a corner.

With Edgehill controlling the game and not really causing keeper Martin Cappleman any issues the Championship North leaders went on to score again as the excellent Josh Fergus placed home from the edge of the box after an hour to give Edgehill a fully deserved two-goal lead.

A fourth goal came in the 80th minute, great work from Josh Greening setting up Billy Logan to hit a powerful shot home from the edge of the box.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: “Gary Thomas was outstanding in central defence and claimed the man of match. Joel Ramm and Billy Logan weren’t far behind, both had fine games as did all the team.

"We now face Hodgson’s or Seamer in the quarter-finals.”

In the Scarborough FA District Cup, Seamer Sports lost 4-2 to Beckett League Division One side Wombleton.

Man of the match Jensen Bradbury and Jake Gallagher were on target for Seamer.

AFC Eastfield won 5-3 at Filey Town Development in a thrilling Scarborough FA Junior Cup quarter-final.

AFC Eastfield dominated the first half with goals from Brad-Lee Craggs, Ryan Herrington, Martyn Kelly and Chris Sowray though the hosts did reply with a single goal.

Town pressed forward in the second half as AFC Eastfield made multiple changes. Sowray added a second to his goal tally but defensive errors resulted in two more goals for the host team.

AFC Eastfield progressed to the semi-final when they host Beckett League Division Two leaders Heslerton.

Man of the match for Eastfield was Kaylum Stingemore.

Scalby earned a 2-0 home win against Newlands in the Championship North.

In a very scruffy first half. Newlands were just on top.

Scalby’s manager made changes at the break bringing Rob Spieght on, paying off on 75 minutes as he converted after a great ball from Callum Randerson.

Randerson wrapped it up for the Otters after fine play from Leo Emms and Sonny Oxley.

Newlands man of the match was Tom Sutherland.