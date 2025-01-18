Five-star Scarborough Athletic hammer crisis club Farsley Celtic​ 5-0 at Buxton

Luca Colville hit the fifth and final goal in the win against Farsley. Photo by Zach Forster

​Just hours after crisis club Farsley Celtic appointed former Scarborough FC player and manager Neil Redfearn as their third boss this season, Boro turned on the style, winning 5-0 in the Yorkshire derby, played at Buxton due to Farsley’s ongoing pitch problems.

​Cam Wilson made his 50th competitive Boro appearance, replacing the ill Harry Green, Michael Woods came on from the bench after missing the last six games, and both Calum Hudson and Bill Marshall had their first league outings, also from the bench, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro started brightly against a young, inexperienced Celtic, Alex Brown’s throw fell to Richie Bennett, whose shot on the turn was saved by keeper Kieran Flavell at his near post, Brown’s rampaging run forward was halted by Cole Hyde’s strong tackle, and Luca Colville’s through-ball to Dom Tear was intercepted by Isaac Abankwah.

Farsley’s dead-ball specialist Sam Fielding sent a free-kick into the chest of Ryan Whitley, Robbie Fox volleyed straight at the latter, then Kieran Weledji tackled Joao Silva as he raced forward.

Alex Wiles was man of the match for Boro in their 5-0 win against Farsley at Buxton on Friday night. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro opened the scoring when Purver passed to Brown on the left, and his cross was headed in by Bennett at the back post.

Alex Wiles and Wilson were on good form, Wilson’s low cross into the area was scrambled clear by Rudy Misambo, then Bennett flashed a shot wide.

Fielding burst forward for Farsley, with Purver sliding in to tackle, and Jack Waldron did likewise to Manny Mampala, but Boro added a second goal just before the interval, as a Colville pass fed Brown, who ran to the edge of the area, and thundered a ferocious shot inside the left-hand post.

Early in the second half a Whitley kick was headed by Bennett into the path of Wilson, whose low shot was saved by the legs of Flavell, and a Purver corner was headed just over by Will Thornton.

Richie Bennett scored twice for Scarborough Athletic in the Friday night 5-0 win on the road at Buxton against Farsley Celtic.

Farsley then had a good spell, passing the ball around, but Wiles and Purver controlled midfield, and Boro’s back four of Waldron, Weledji, Thornton and Brown was solid, and their only chance saw Fielding fire narrowly over.

Boro soon regained control, the hard working trio of Brown, Bennett and Wiles especially impressing. It became 3-0 when Bennett sent the ball into the goalmouth, and Tear neatly guided it past oncoming keeper Flavell.

Bennett had a shot saved by the legs of Flavell, before Wiles, on the right byeline, passed into the area, and Colville stretched to direct his shot under the keeper.

It was one-way traffic as the young hosts tired, Waldron sent a 20-yard free-kick over, before battling Bennett completed the scoring with the best goal of the game.

Marshall fought for the ball and passed to Colville on the right. His pass inside found Bennett, who took a touch and curled his left-foot shot inside the left-hand post. Bennett shot wide and Kieran Glynn laid off to Waldron, who fired over just before the final whistle.

A special mention for the noisy band of supporters who made a long Friday night trek to Derbyshire, their vocal support was outstanding throughout.

FARSLEY - Flavell, Walker, Sloane (Kondolo 67), Hyde, Misambo (c), Fielding, Abankwah, Mampala, Silva, Fox, Iwobi (Bumhira 68).

BORO - Whitley, Waldron, Brown (Hudson 79), Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver (Woods 73), Tear (Marshall 73), Wiles, Bennett, Colville (Glynn 79), Wilson.

REFEREE - Steve Hughes.

GOALS - Richie Bennett 19, 78, Alex Brown 43, Dom Tear 66, Luca Colville 71.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - FARSLEY 4 (2 on target) BORO 14 (9 on target)

CORNERS - FARSLEY 4 BORO 4.

OFFSIDES - FARSLEY 3 BORO 1.

YELLOW CARDS - FARSLEY- Kieran Flavell, Bailey Sloane; BORO - Alex Purver.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Wiles.