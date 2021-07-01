Former Scarborough FC star Chris Short re-united with old Seadogs boss Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough

Chris Short training with Boro in 2001

Short, who played under Boro boss Neil Warnock at Scarborough FC and Notts County, will take on the role of first-team fitness coach at the Riverside.

The former Lady Lumley's School student played 48 games for Scarborough FC between 1988 and 1990, having started his youth career at Pickering Town. He also had a spell with Boro in 2001, playing five times for the Seadogs shortly before retiring from playing.

Following a playing career which included almost 300 games, Short has worked at several top clubs as part of the backroom staff, including at Blackburn, Sheffield United, Leicester, Derby and Leeds. The 51-year-old recently worked as the head of sports science at Oxford United before leaving the role in May this year.

Short will now work closely with Boro’s first-team strength and conditioning coach John Thrower.

Speaking about the addition of Short, Warnock told the club’s website: “I thought it was important to bring someone in. JT has done a great job, but it needs two people because of the amount of work we do on a fitness side.

"I think this season especially it is so important that we do everything we can to limit the muscle injuries.