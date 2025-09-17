Grace and Emily sparkle for Heslerton Fireworks Girls U13s

Heslerton Juniors round-up

Heslerton Fireworks Girls Under-13s welcomed Hamilton Panthers to their new home of Settrington on Saturday morning.

A very well drilled and efficient Panthers team played some fantastic football running out 4-0 winners in the end.

However the Fireworks never stopped battling and running Grace Hardwick and Emily King got the player of the match votes.

Heslerton Hawks Under-9s travelled to Rawcliffe.

Goals from Trent Simpson (3), Valentine Davison (3), Billy Cooper (2) and player of the match Harry Malthouse, along with an excellent defensive knock from Noah Holderness and super goalkeeping from Reggie Cooper, cemented another win for the Heslerton Hawks.

Heslerton Spiders Under-15s welcomed local rivals Brooklyn to Sand Lane for a dinnertime kick-off on Sunday.

The visitors opened the scoring capitalising on a defensive error however the hosts were awarded a spot-kick right on half-time, the Brooklyn keeper saving the initial effort and the rebound was blazed over.

Brooklyn came out stronger in the second half racing into a 3-0 lead before Heslerton pulled a goal back through Daniel Thompson but almost immediately Brooklyn went up the other end and a thunderbolt shot restored their three-goal advantage.

A crazy last five minutes saw the home team score two goals in quick succession through Freddie Maw and Alfie Marrington but the away team held on to take the derby-day spoils.