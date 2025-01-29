Heslerton Spiders Under-14s march into York FA Cup semi-finals

Heslerton Under-16s, blue and white kit, in action against Rawcliffe.

​Heslerton Junior Football Club Under-14s Spiders marched into the semi-finals of the York & District FA Cup with an excellent 3-0 victory against their local rivals Brooklyn on Sunday at a bitterly cold Settrington Sports Field.

Freddie Maw opened the scoring, after some great work by Dexter Penny, to give the village team the advantage going into the half-time break, writes Steve Allardice.

Into the second half and Spiders stepped things up hitting the post twice before Miles Temple doubled the lead.

The home side hit the post again before George Allen wrapped things up late on to send the Spiders through to the semi-final stage.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s welcomed Rawcliffe on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams put on a great battle in cold wet conditions for the York Youth Football League Division Three encounter.

Rawcliffe struck first after a mix-up at the back for Heslerton saw the visiting striker nip in and finish into the empty net.

Jamie Moss soon levelled things up with a finish from the edge of the Rawcliffe box.

Rawcliffe though went ahead again after a good cross was nodded home from close range.

Into the second half, with both teams missing chances, it was Heslerton who eventually found the net through Noah Johnson to level things up.

In the final minutes a fantastic fingertip save from Tia Walker helped Heslerton take a share of the points.