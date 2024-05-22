Jake Lister hits four as Bridlington Town Rovers end their season with a 9-1 home win

Cam Connelly hit a hat-trick as Bridlington Town Rovers ended their season with a 9-1 home win

Bridlington Town Rovers finished their Right Car East Riding County League Premiership season in sparkling form with a 9-1 home win against North Cave on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Lister smashed home four goals and Cam Connelly a hat-trick for Rovers, with Ashton Dowson and Kieran Jordan also on target.

Bridlington Spa’s hopes of securing promotion to the Championship as the Division One runners-up were quashed with a 3-1 loss at rivals Hessle Sporting Club Reserves, the victors earning promotion instead in second place.

Dominic Richardson scored the Spa goal.

Spa will complete their campaign on Saturday at St Mary’s FC Reserves.

Flamborough conceded their game at home to Sutton United.

Bridlington Rovers 1903’s hopes of finishing in the second promotion spot in the third division were halted by their 4-4 draw on the road at Humber Colts.

Rovers 1903 are scheduled to complete their season at Great Driffield Development this coming Saturday.

Championship winners Bridlington Rovers Millau conceded their game at AFC Bilton.

Millau are set to play at Sculcoates Amateurs Academy this Saturday.