Keeper Simon Clark stars as Heslerton earn place in Scarborough FA Junior Cup final with shoot-out win against Amotherby
The visitors dominated the opening 45 minutes against their Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division Two rivals but had only a Morgan Kendrew free-kick from 40 yards to show for their endeavours at the interval, writes Andy Stanton.
In blustery conditions a wind-assisted corner from Oscar Johnson levelled the scores and the hosts then took the lead with a speculative effort from 35 yards.
Heslerton equalised through Tom Stockdale with his 14th goal of the campaign.
The result would inevitably be decided with a penalty shoot-out which saw Clark save three Amotherby spot-kicks, Gareth Driver and Stockdale converting to put the Sand Lane club through to the final.
Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton ran out 4-0 at relegated Goal Sports while second-placed Wombleton Wanderers dispatched last season’s treble winners Rosedale 6-1.
Danby kept their slim hopes of promotion from Division Two alive with a 1-0 victory at Sinnington, Kyle Clacherty heading in from close range just inside the hour mark, Josh Grimley with the assist.
Slingsby completed their league season with a 5-1 win over basement side Ryedale.
In The Trophy & Print Cup, Lealholm Reserves won 1-0 at home to Bagby & Balk thanks to a 70th minute goal from John Ventress.