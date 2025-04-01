Keeper Simon Clark stars as Heslerton earn place in Scarborough FA Junior Cup final with shoot-out win against Amotherby

Morgan Kendrew, left, put Heslerton ahead in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup semi-final at Amotherby

​Heslerton keeper Simon Clark was the hero as the newly-promoted Blues won 2-0 on penalties in their Scarborough FA Junior Cup semi-final at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors dominated the opening 45 minutes against their Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division Two rivals but had only a Morgan Kendrew free-kick from 40 yards to show for their endeavours at the interval, writes Andy Stanton.

In blustery conditions a wind-assisted corner from Oscar Johnson levelled the scores and the hosts then took the lead with a speculative effort from 35 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton equalised through Tom Stockdale with his 14th goal of the campaign.

Heslerton's Tom Stockdale scored in the cup semi-final and the shoot-out win. Photo by Cherie Allardice

The result would inevitably be decided with a penalty shoot-out which saw Clark save three Amotherby spot-kicks, Gareth Driver and Stockdale converting to put the Sand Lane club through to the final.

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton ran out 4-0 at relegated Goal Sports while second-placed Wombleton Wanderers dispatched last season’s treble winners Rosedale 6-1.

Danby kept their slim hopes of promotion from Division Two alive with a 1-0 victory at Sinnington, Kyle Clacherty heading in from close range just inside the hour mark, Josh Grimley with the assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slingsby completed their league season with a 5-1 win over basement side Ryedale.

In The Trophy & Print Cup, Lealholm Reserves won 1-0 at home to Bagby & Balk thanks to a 70th minute goal from John Ventress.