Keeper Simon Clark stars as Heslerton earn place in Scarborough FA Junior Cup final with shoot-out win against Amotherby

Morgan Kendrew, left, put Heslerton ahead in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup semi-final at AmotherbyMorgan Kendrew, left, put Heslerton ahead in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup semi-final at Amotherby
​Heslerton keeper Simon Clark was the hero as the newly-promoted Blues won 2-0 on penalties in their Scarborough FA Junior Cup semi-final at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

The visitors dominated the opening 45 minutes against their Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division Two rivals but had only a Morgan Kendrew free-kick from 40 yards to show for their endeavours at the interval, writes Andy Stanton.

In blustery conditions a wind-assisted corner from Oscar Johnson levelled the scores and the hosts then took the lead with a speculative effort from 35 yards.

Heslerton equalised through Tom Stockdale with his 14th goal of the campaign.

Heslerton's Tom Stockdale scored in the cup semi-final and the shoot-out win. Photo by Cherie AllardiceHeslerton's Tom Stockdale scored in the cup semi-final and the shoot-out win. Photo by Cherie Allardice
The result would inevitably be decided with a penalty shoot-out which saw Clark save three Amotherby spot-kicks, Gareth Driver and Stockdale converting to put the Sand Lane club through to the final.

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton ran out 4-0 at relegated Goal Sports while second-placed Wombleton Wanderers dispatched last season’s treble winners Rosedale 6-1.

Danby kept their slim hopes of promotion from Division Two alive with a 1-0 victory at Sinnington, Kyle Clacherty heading in from close range just inside the hour mark, Josh Grimley with the assist.

Slingsby completed their league season with a 5-1 win over basement side Ryedale.

In The Trophy & Print Cup, Lealholm Reserves won 1-0 at home to Bagby & Balk thanks to a 70th minute goal from John Ventress.

