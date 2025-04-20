Relegation-battlers Bridlington Town slump to 3-0 home defeat against Stocksbridge Park Steels

Danny Earl in action for Bridlington Town as they slipped to a 3-0 loss at home to high-flying Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town began the Easter Weekend with a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the Mounting Systems Stadium against Stocksbridge Park Steels, with the Steels moving into the play-offs.

Two changes were made to the Seasiders’ starting 11, with Alex Markham replacing Bolton Makwedza at right-back, whilst Nathan Dyer came in for Sam Leverett, as Josh Barrett failed a fitness test before the game, writes Ben Edwards.

A couple of minutes into the game, Ahmed Salam got on the end of Markham’s cross, but headed into the arms of Ben Townsend.

Just five minutes later the deadlock was broken, as Kurtis Turner whipped a free-kick from the left flank into the box. The ball evaded everyone, and snuck past Jack Hall and into the bottom right corner.

Tom Allan holds off a rival player as Bridlington Town slip to a 3-0 loss at home to high-flying Stocksbridge Park Steels. Photo by TCF Photography

The hosts best chance of the game fell the way of Danny Earl, who got on the end of a ball over the top and poked it beyond Townsend, but it rolled just wide of the right post.

Michael Coulson then had an effort from the edge of the box saved, before the visitors doubled their advantage after 38 minutes.

Just two minutes after replacing Luke Rawson, Tommy Marshall headed home a cross from the left.

The Seasiders were forced into a change at the break, with a knee issue for Coulson meaning he came off for Leverett.

Bridlington Town slipped to a 3-0 loss at home to high-flying Stocksbridge Park Steels. Photo by TCF Photography

Just three minutes into the second half, Stocksbridge found the goal that sealed it.

A corner was cleared only to the edge of the penalty area, where Alex O’Connor produced a great strike to make it three.

Tom Allan then had a couple of efforts from corners, firstly heading Salam’s set-piece wide of the right post.

The central defender then got on the end of Matty Dixon’s inswinger, though his acrobatic attempt went over.

Dan Hartley passes the ball forward for Bridlington Town in the 3-0 loss at home to high-flying Stocksbridge Park Steels. Photo by TCF Photography

The Steels managed the rest of the game well, limiting the number of Bridlington opportunities.

They had another chance themselves in the 83rd minute, but Hall saved well one-on-one and the ball rebounded just over the head of Marshall.