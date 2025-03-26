Relegation battlers Whitby Town slip to 2-1 defeat at Gainsborough Trinity

Whitby Town lost 2-1 at Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night

Two goals either side of half-time made it back-to-back defeats for Whitby Town, however Matthew Tymon was on target for the Seasiders at Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday evening.

Tymon - introduced from the substitutes' bench at half time - had given the Seasiders something to play for on the back of his 69th minute header, but, by this point, Trinity already had a two-goal cushion which ultimately gave them all three points, writes Liam Ryder.

Whitby made four changes to their starting eleven from the weekend's reverse at Mickleover and one of those introduced, Mitchell Curry, squandered a chance to put his side ahead early on when he was denied by Dylan Wharton after racing in on goal, but clear-cut chances were few and far between after that until the 11th minute, when Gainsborough took the lead against the run of play.

The Holy Blues were ahead from a dead-ball when Fraser Preston found the top corner with a free-kick.

Sam Collins had made two well-timed tackles, but Joseph Aungiers wasn't able to follow suit as he clumsily brought a man to ground, allowing Preston to step up and convert.

Layton Watts looked to respond with a free-kick of his own. Despite a spill from Wharton, the move came to nothing when the home side's goalkeeper gathered at the second attempt.

At the other end, Declan Howe headed harmlessly into the hands of Shane Bland after latching on to the end of Ashley Jackson's cross.

Heading into the final five minutes of the half, Connor Smith forced a corner with a left-footed effort, and then Jassem Sukar grazed an effort narrowly wide after Aungiers' delivery was only half-cleared.

Gainsborough started the second half strongly with Aaron Simpson flashing an effort wide of the mark from range.

Javelle Clarke then chipped wide before Whitby responded through Alfie Doherty who went for the spectacular before the potential for any Whitby leveller was ended by Aaron Haswell's over-hit cross.

But the hosts added a second goal just after the hour mark as Lewis Butroid found the bottom corner with a well-placed strike after a swift Trinity counter.

Tymon then headed wide from Watts' corner before he pulled a goal back for the Seasiders, this time converting a Watts set-piece delivery with a simple header.

Town responded to halving the deficit by fashioning a couple more openings.

First, Frankie Whelan failed to apply the finishing touch to a low corner from the left, then there was a huge penalty shout when Tymon went down under challenge, only for his appeals to be waved away.

There was a chance for Butroid in the 72nd minute at the other end as he shot over the bar with a first-time effort.

But the visitors could have scored what may have proved to be a late equaliser when substitute Tymon combined with Watts only for the latter to be denied at point-blank range by Wharton.