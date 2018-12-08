Saturday League / Cup Reports / Pier smash seven past Rovers

West Pier cruised into the semi-finals of the District Cup after beating Itis Itis Rovers 7-2.

Jamie Bradshaw took advantage of a weak back-pass and rounded Rovers keeper Jordan Lee to open the scoring 10 minutes in.

West Pier and Itis Itis battle for a header. Picture by Steve Lilly.

It was soon 2-0 to Pier, Bradshaw drifted in off the flank and was brought down in the box by Sam Pickard, with Sean Exley firing in from the spot.

Rovers hit back before the break to give themselves hope of a second-half turnaround, but their hopes were soon dashed when Bradshaw and Exley both hit their second goals to make it 4-1 before Neil Thomas' strike extended Pier's lead even further.

Sam Garnett's goal handed Pier their sixth, before Exley wrapped up his hat-trick and the scoring for the home side to make it 7-1.

Rovers netted a late consolation but Pier had already sealed the win and their place in the semi-finals.

Bradshaw was named as Pier's man of the match, with boss Andy Spivey impressed with his entire side's performance.

Rover' goals came from Curtis Rose and Luke Jones, with boss Mikey Barker unable to pick a man of the match after a poor performance.

Edgehill beat Newlands 9-3 to seal their place in the semi-finals.

Tyson Stubbings smashed in a hat-trick for Steve Clegg's side, with Robbie Scarborough also bagging a brace.

Their other goals came from man of the match Aidan Thurston, Lloyd Henderson, Jamie Patterson and Danny Collins, who scored the goal of the game with a superb volley.

A Ben Luntley penalty and goals from Kyle O'Toole and Drew McCoubrey couldn't fire Newlands back into the contest.

Jonny Manson was Newlands' star man.

Scalby edged out Division Two outfit Snainton 5-4, youngster Max McNiven their hat-trick hero.

Two from McNiven and an Ashley Townley header helped Scalby to a 3-2 lead at the break.

Snainton battled back and led 4-3 with 20 minutes left on the clock, their goals coming from Rob Holt, Regan Hewitt, Ryan Collings and George Hurst.

Back came Sam Medd's Otters though, McNiven hammering a free-kick to level matters up and wrap up his hat-trick, before veteran Shaun Scales sealed the win, lashing in from Lewis Tadman's pinpoint cross.

Medd singled out McNiven as Scalby's star man, but was impressed with his entire side, while Holt was Snainton's man of the match.

Seamer cruised into the last four after hammering Goalsports 10-0.

Man of the match Gary Lawton fired in four goals for the victors, with player-boss Tommy Adams also hitting a hat-trick.

Dean Craig bagged a brace and Luke Purvis also found the back of the net in a comfortable win.

Debutant Hayden Baxter was Goalsports' man of the match.

Edgehill Reserves held their nerve from the spot to beat Loftus Athletic 4-2 on pens after 3-3 draw in the Junior Cup.

Goals from Callum Myers and Benny Davis had Edgehill 2-0 up, but Loftus hit back before the break when a striker slid under stand-in gloveman Alec Coulson and then made it 2-2 after the break.

Gary Hepples smashed into the top corner for 3-2, but Jake Moore handled in the box in the last minute and Loftus scored from the spot to finish it at 3-3 and take the game to pens.

Gary Hepples, Moore, Damien Robinson and player-boss Ricky Greening all netted from the spot, with Loftus missing one and seeing one saved by Callum Myers, who had swapped with Coulson and donned the gloves for the shoot-out.

