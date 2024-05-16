Scarborough Athletic sign former York City full-back Michael Duckworth
Scarborough Athletic have signed attacking full-back Michael Duckworth for the 2024-25 season.
The versatile defender, who can operate in a number of defensive roles or further forward, has joined Jono Greening's side for the 2024/25 season following his departure from York City.
The 32-year-old has Football League experience and includes Hartlepool United, Bradford Park Avenue, Fleetwood, Morecambe, Halifax and York City among his former clubs.
Duckworth is the second signing of the close season for Greening, with midfielder Kieran Glynn having re-signed earlier this week.
