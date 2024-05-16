Scarborough Athletic sign former York City full-back Michael Duckworth

Michael Duckworth has arguably been Halifax's most consistent performer this season

Scarborough Athletic have signed attacking full-back Michael Duckworth for the 2024-25 season.

The versatile defender, who can operate in a number of defensive roles or further forward, has joined Jono Greening's side for the 2024/25 season following his departure from York City.

The 32-year-old has Football League experience and includes Hartlepool United, Bradford Park Avenue, Fleetwood, Morecambe, Halifax and York City among his former clubs.

