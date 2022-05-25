Boro news

Tear spent the last few months of the season at Guiseley, following a loan spell at NPL Premier Division champions Buxton while with National League side Halifax Town.

A statement on the Scarborough Athletic website said: "Experienced at National League North level with Gateshead, Guiseley and Blyth Spartans, Tear will be no stranger to the demands of the National League and the players he will come up against.

"Dom has an eye for creating goal scoring opportunities and chances, which Boro boss Jonathan Greening is trying to address in readiness for playing in a higher league.

"The Boroughbridge man has played with both Dylan Cogill and Luca Colville at Huddersfield Town, where Tear won Academy Player of the Year in 2018."