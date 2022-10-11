Malik Dijksteel in action for Whitby Town during their defeat on the road at Guiseley in the FA Trophy PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Joe Ackroyd fired in with 21 minutes played at Nethermoor Park to give Danny Ellis’ men the advantage in the Third Qualifying Round clash.

With two minutes added time signalled at the end of the first half and Guiseley seeking a second, Mohammed Qasim looked to have taken the game away from Whitby, albeit with another 45 minutes to play.

But just seconds into the second half, Guiseley extended their lead as Qasim got his brace, before Town got one back late on, as Jacob Day got his first goal for the club.

New Whitby signing Jamie Bramwell battles for the ball at Guiseley

The frantic minutes surrounding the halfway stage meant Ellis’ side progressed to the First Round Proper at the expense of the Seasiders, claiming their second victory against the Blues this season having also won in the league back in August.

It proved to be a difficult afternoon for Whitby after the hosts threatened early on but it was the away side who created the first real opening, with Aaron Haswell testing Kyle Trennery, however it was the home team who dealt the first blow.

Qasim found space on the right and his fine low cross was met by Ackroyd, who fired home from close range.

Nathan Haslam’s men looked to respond, with a Bradley Fewster cross-shot causing momentary problems in the Guiseley box, but the defence were able to block his strike behind for a corner which came to nothing.

Loanee Michael Spellman has a shot blocked

It took some safe hands from Shane Bland to prevent a second Guiseley goal in the 31st minute. He was equal to the fierce strike, holding at his near post to prevent Town’s opponents from doubling their lead.

At the start of the second half Qasim capitalised on some poor defending and with only Bland to beat he calmly slotted home from the edge of the area.

Malik Dijksteel, Priestley Griffiths and Day were summoned from the bench by Haslam in the early exchanges of the second half.

Whitby rallied after going 3-0 down, with Soni Fergus flashing a powerful ball into the box which was deflected wide. Again, the corner routine was unsuccessful.

Donald Chimalilo fired high and wide after Whitby failed to clear their lines before Sunderland loanee responded with a shot on goal for the visitors, though it was held by Trennery.

And Dijksteel then replicated Chimalilo’s earlier action but striking high over the crossbar.

The game was far from over though. Jorge Sikora picked up a second yellow card in quick succession and received his marching orders in the 81st minute.

Sub Day then made his own impact in the form of a consolation goal when he peeled off his man to head home, getting onto the end of Griffiths’ free-kick.