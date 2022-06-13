Whitby Town have signed Nicky Walker, above in action for Boston United

Walker, 27, will join up with Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's side this summer ahead of the pre-season campaign getting underway on Saturday July 9, writes Liam Ryder.

A talented wide-man with non-league pedigree, Walker follows Kevy Tarangadzo to the Towbar Express Stadium @ the Turnbull Ground from Liversedge.

Walker played a key role in Sedge's title-winning 2021/22 campaign which saw them promoted to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division as he netted 21 goals across all competitions, earning him a place in the NPL Division One East team of the season.

