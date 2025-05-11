Patrick Toland and Andrew Earle win Casson Shield at South Cliff Golf Club

Patrick Toland and Andrew Earle win the Casson Shield at South Cliff Golf Club

On Sunday April 27, 68 golfers competed in the Casson Shield held for the 17th time at South Cliff Golf Club.

It was a four ball better ball competition held in fantastic sunny weather conditions with the course in great shape.

The winners on the day were Patrick Toland and Andrew Earle with an excellent nett 60 which was three clear off the second-placed pairing of Gary Dixon and Paul Pennock.

The competition is held in memory of Nigel Casson a very popular member who sadly died of Motor Neurone Disease and the trophy was presented by Julie Casson to the winners in front of the clubhouse.

Dave Pearce, the Captain of South Cliff Golf Club’s Rabbits Section, on the left of the photo, paired with Darren Blakemore from Scarborough North Cliff Golf Club to win the Flamborough & District Rabbits Golf Alliance’s Scrowston Trophy held at Kirkbymoorside Golf Club.

The format is fourball betterball and all entrants were either current or past Rabbits Captains.