Bridlington's Hattie Langley in action, left.

Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley has had another superb season, climbing the rankings in the regional and national circuit in her age-groups as well as shining in competitions of all levels.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough College student is currently summer training in America, at Penn University in Philadelphia, Squash on Fire in Washington DC and Kinetic Squash in Florida, as well as visiting the US Squash Center in Philadelphia. She still has ambitions to attend college/university in the US on a squash scholarship programme.

Proud dad Mark said: “Bridlington Ladies Squash team sadly folded at the end of last season and she is now a member of the Beverley Ladies Squash team, which competes in the York and District Squash League. The team had a successful season, winning the division (remaining undefeated) and gaining promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She continues to be a member of the Bridlington Mens Squash Team, which competes in the Humber Squash League, who also had a successful season and gained promotion. She continues to compete in England Squash tournaments up and down the country and in tournaments on the European Squash Federation circuit.

Bridlington's Hattie Langley, centre, is with her sponsor West Building Supplies, left.

“She has competed in a variety of tournaments and competitions, winning the Bridlington Squash Ladies Club Championship, the York and District Ladies Competition in York, and runner-up in the Beverley Squash Junior Club Championship (narrowly beaten 3-2 by an U19 boy!).

“Other recent highlights have included finishing 10th in the European Squash Federation U17 Girls' Welsh Junior Open in Cardiff, 12th in the England Squash U17 Girls’ British Junior Championships in Sheffield, 12th in the European Squash Federation U17 Girls’ Scottish Junior Open in Edinburgh, eighth in the England Squash U17 Girls’ English Junior Championships in Nottingham, and 47th in the European Squash Federation U17 Girls’ British Junior Open in Birmingham (biggest and most prestigious junior squash tournament in the world).”

Hattie has once again represented Yorkshire and the North East of England this year, with the Yorkshire U17 Girls' finishing second in the England Squash Inter Counties Finals in Sheffield and the North East of England being crowned the England Squash Aspire Team Champions, which was held in Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark added: “She is currently ranked second in Yorkshire and seventh in England in the U17 Girls' age category, with her short term goals to be ranked number one in Yorkshire and break into the top five in England.

Bridlington's rising squash star Hattie Langley has been earning more honours over the past 12 months.

"She has recently been invited to the England Squash Bridging Squad, which is the squad below the England Potential/Development Squads.

“Her aim is to represent England U19 Girls at the European Team Championships in 2027, with her long term goal to become a professional squash player on the PSA Challenger Tour.

“She is working exceptionally hard, training and competing six times a week (four squash and two strength and conditioning sessions) in order to reach her goals and ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Preparations for the new season have already begun which starts in September.

"The plan is that she'll be playing in the major tournaments of the Welsh Junior Open, the British Junior Championships, the Scottish Junior Open, the British Junior Open, the English Junior Championships, the French Junior Open, the Dutch Junior Open, and the European Junior Open, along with other England Squash tournaments and competitions.

"An exciting opportunity has also presented itself and all being well she will be playing in the US Junior Open in Philadelphia at the end of the year.”

Chris and Ollie West (West Building Supplies), Jo Hesletine (Fortis Mane Sports Therapist) and Shaw Thompson (Pineapple Joes) have kindly agreed to be Hattie's main sponsors, as well as the charities the Bridlington Lions Club and the Old Scardeburgian' Association.