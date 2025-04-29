RBL Scarborough will be starting the remembrance celebration for VE Day at approximately 11am on May 8.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) branch in Scarborough are set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, with a special remembrance event and concert.

VE Day is celebrated on May 8 to honour the important day in 1945 on which the Allied Forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender.

For the 2025 celebration, the event will be led by the RBL Scarborough will be hosting the event from approximately 11:00am on May 8 at the Garden of Remembrance in Alma Square in Scarborough.

The event will include a parade of standards, prayers, laying of wreaths, including those made in projects by school children, and more.

Cadets and Veterans will be present at the event and it will be open to all in Scarborough to come together and remember this momentous occasion.

The programme for the event is as fellows:

From approximately10:45am: Arrival of participants, Invitees and community including Standard Bearers, Veterans, Women's Institute (WI) Cadets and Children from St Peter's School

Approximately 10:54am: Parade of Standards

President RBL Scarborough: Introduction

Approximately 11:00am: Single bell rings: Start 2 minutes silence. Second bell rings: End silence

Town Crier makes the VE Day cry;

V/President RBL Scarborough: Words of welcome;

Rev Sam Tredwell: Prayers;

Major John Senior DL MBE (DL): Historical Reflection: Extracts from Sir Winston Churchill's VE Day speech;

Past Mayor of Scarborough Town: I Vow to Thee my Country (Spoken words);

Chair of NYC:VE Day Tribute

Laying of wreaths including those made in the St Peter's School project;

(DL) Presentation of the VE Day Anniversary Flag to the school;

Acts of Remembrance: Sunset Ceremony

Rev Sam Tredwell: Final blessing;

The National Anthem;

Town Crier: "3 cheers for His Majesty The King"

End Event

The VE Day celebrations in Scarborough do not stop on May 8. From 7pm on Saturday, May 10, RBL Scarborough will host a special concert held at The Hub at The Summit, 4 St Nicholas Street, Scarborough. The concert will include the performances by Scarborough Concert Band, Scarborough Well Being Choir and Scarborough Sea Cadets Corps of Drums.

There will also be stories told of the time, 1945 recipes used to bake cakes by WI, as well as a Parade of Standards.

All proceeds will go to the Scarborough Poppy Appeal. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ScarboroughRBL/?locale=en_GB for more information.