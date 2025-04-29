Scarborough RBL to celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day with two special events
VE Day is celebrated on May 8 to honour the important day in 1945 on which the Allied Forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender.
For the 2025 celebration, the event will be led by the RBL Scarborough will be hosting the event from approximately 11:00am on May 8 at the Garden of Remembrance in Alma Square in Scarborough.
The event will include a parade of standards, prayers, laying of wreaths, including those made in projects by school children, and more.
Cadets and Veterans will be present at the event and it will be open to all in Scarborough to come together and remember this momentous occasion.
The programme for the event is as fellows:
- From approximately10:45am: Arrival of participants, Invitees and community including Standard Bearers, Veterans, Women's Institute (WI) Cadets and Children from St Peter's School
- Approximately 10:54am: Parade of Standards
- President RBL Scarborough: Introduction
- Approximately 11:00am: Single bell rings: Start 2 minutes silence. Second bell rings: End silence
- Town Crier makes the VE Day cry;
- V/President RBL Scarborough: Words of welcome;
- Rev Sam Tredwell: Prayers;
- Major John Senior DL MBE (DL): Historical Reflection: Extracts from Sir Winston Churchill's VE Day speech;
- Past Mayor of Scarborough Town: I Vow to Thee my Country (Spoken words);
- Chair of NYC:VE Day Tribute
- Laying of wreaths including those made in the St Peter's School project;
- (DL) Presentation of the VE Day Anniversary Flag to the school;
- Acts of Remembrance: Sunset Ceremony
- Rev Sam Tredwell: Final blessing;
- The National Anthem;
- Town Crier: "3 cheers for His Majesty The King"
- End Event
The VE Day celebrations in Scarborough do not stop on May 8. From 7pm on Saturday, May 10, RBL Scarborough will host a special concert held at The Hub at The Summit, 4 St Nicholas Street, Scarborough. The concert will include the performances by Scarborough Concert Band, Scarborough Well Being Choir and Scarborough Sea Cadets Corps of Drums.
There will also be stories told of the time, 1945 recipes used to bake cakes by WI, as well as a Parade of Standards.
All proceeds will go to the Scarborough Poppy Appeal. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ScarboroughRBL/?locale=en_GB for more information.
