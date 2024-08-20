Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first £1 coin featuring King Charles could potentially become a valuable collectible 🚨

The first £1 coins featuring King Charles III have entered circulation

Nearly 3 million of the newly designed coins will be distributed across the UK

The reverse side of the £1 coin features bees, symbolising the King's commitment to conservation

The £1 coin is part of a new series of eight designs inspired by British flora and fauna

The coins’ value to collectors may increase over time, especially if they remain in mint condition

Previous £1 coins have been sold for significantly more than their face value

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first £1 coins featuring King Charles have entered circulation, marking a historic moment for collectors and the nation’s currency.

The newly designed coins will begin appearing in pockets and tills across the UK this week, distributed through Post Offices and banks nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reverse side of the £1 coin showcases a pair of British bees, symbolizing the King’s dedication to conservation and the natural world, while the obverse features Charles' official coin effigy.

The news comes just a week after it was revealed that a set of King Charles banknotes with a face value of approximately £78,000 were sold for nearly £1 million. So will the first Charles III pound coins one day be of equal value?

What do the new coins look like?

(Photo: Chris Fairweather/Royal Mint) | Chris Fairweather/Royal Mint

The £1 coin is part of a series of eight new designs, ranging from the 1p to the £2 coin, all inspired by British flora and fauna.

The designs reflect King Charles III’s dedication to the environment, and were created as new definitives – standardised designs seen on the majority of official currency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the release of commemorative coins with the King’s portrait, the first definitive coin featuring Charles III - a 50p coin depicting an Atlantic salmon - was introduced in November 2023.

Other designs will be released based on demand, including the 1p showing a hazel dormouse, the 2p red squirrel, the 5p oak tree leaf, 10p capercaillie grouse, 20p puffin, and the £2 with the national flowers – rose, daffodil, thistle and shamrock.

A public poll conducted by the Royal Mint revealed that the £1 bee coin was the most popular, closely followed by the 2p red squirrel.

The coins feature a repeating pattern of three interlocking Cs, which gives a nod to history through the cypher of Charles II. The numbers indicating each coin’s value have also been enlarged to help children with counting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How ‘rare’ are the King Charles III pound coins?

A total of 2.975 million £1 coins are being distributed to banks and Post Offices. These new coins will circulate alongside those featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II's effigy, which will gradually be phased out as they become damaged or worn.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “We know there’ll be a buzz of excitement amongst collectors and the public to get this special piece of history in their change.”

While £1 coins featuring King Charles III are expected to become a part of everyday currency, some could still hold significant value to collectors, especially those produced during the early run.

While nearly three million coins are being issued initially, this is a relatively small number compared to other coins in circulation. If the mintage remains low, the first batch could become particularly valuable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with all coins, those that remain in mint condition will be more valuable. Look for coins that have not been heavily used or damaged, as pristine coins are always more desirable to collectors.

If you find a coin that appears untouched or comes from a roll straight from the bank, it’s worth holding onto. The value of these coins will largely depend on how many are eventually minted and how they are perceived by collectors over time.

If the mintage remains low and the coins are well-preserved, they could become sought after, especially if they mark the start of a significant reign.

You can also check for any variations or errors in the coin’s design, such as misprints, irregularities or differences in finish, as such anomalies can make a coin more valuable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while error coins from past mintings have occasionally been found and can become highly valuable, no such anomalies have yet been reported with this new release by the coin collecting community.

Collectors will be closely examining the King Charles III £1 coins as they enter circulation, but as of now, all examples appear to be correctly minted.

How much could the coins be worth?

Initially, the coins may be worth only slightly more than their face value unless they are in mint condition.

But over decades, especially if the coins remain in excellent condition, their value could increase significantly, and unique versions of the coins might be worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds to dedicated collectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been previous instances where £1 coins have been sold for more than their face value due to their rarity, condition or special features.

For instance, some £1 coins from 1988 were produced with a flaw known as a "flawed die,” which resulted in an unusual pattern or error on the coin. These coins have been known to sell for around £50 or more.

The new 12-sided £1 coin introduced in 2017 also had some error versions, such as coins with a misaligned edge. Depending on the specific error, these coins have been known to sell for £100 or more.

What do you think about the new King Charles £1 coins? Do you believe they could become valuable collector’s items in the future? Share your thoughts, predictions and any observations you’ve made about the coins in the comments section.