The announcement earlier this month that ODEON will be the anchor cinema operator for the redevelopment of the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough has divided opinion among our readers.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) bought the Brunswick Shopping Centre in September 2021 and, the following year, unveiled plans to transform it into a “vibrant, leisure-led destination featuring a multi-screen cinema and a complementary mix of bars, eateries and shops”.

ODEON is no stranger to Scarborough, having operated in the town from 1936 to 1988.

Mark Jackson, spokesperson for SGI, said: “Bringing ODEON back to Scarborough after an absence of more than three decades is a key milestone in our vision to transform the Brunswick Centre into a premier leisure-led destination.

An artist's impression of how the new cinema will look

“With ODEON Luxe, residents and visitors will no longer have to travel over an hour to York for a premium cinema experience, bringing greater convenience and entertainment options right to their doorstep.”

But what have Scarborough News readers made of the announcement?

Some feel that a cinema is not the right option and would rather see the building put to a different use.

D P said: “How out of touch is the council? Cinemas are folding everywhere because they are so last millennium!

“Tear the centre down and build apartments and affordable housing. With people living in the centre of town the local shops might have more footfall, more chance of survival and regeneration will follow.”

Lynda S said: “You have to laugh.

“Scarborough town planners did everything they could to push traffic away from the town centre and decongest it, and then what did they do? They place a cinema smack bang in the middle with nowhere to park, within spitting distance of... an existing cinema!

“We have two prime locations begging for a multiplex. Seamer Road park and ride and the land adjacent or the back of Morrisons car park could both be utilised to provide parking away from the town centre where a cinema could be built.

“Seriously Scarborough, do you really think people are going to enjoy being snarled up in hour long traffic jams every night when leaving the ‘Brunswick Odeon’, because that's exactly what will happen.

“Give us a department store we can shop in. Or bring back the mall, and build a cinema elsewhere.”

Sean S said: “This is an ill conceived investment. Scarborough needs something different, something indoors that will draw the crowds year round.

“A cinema will be popular for the first year and then die its death like every other cinema. Its only chance is if it is something different - 4D, IMAX or a luxury cinema set-up bundled with some nice eateries.

“Most people stay home to watch movies nowadays and they are just too pricey for the average family to afford. Plus good movies worth watching in cinemas are few and far between.”

The G said: “I thought bowling and an ice rink might be better for all round entertainment than a cinema especially with the prices they charge these days but what do I know?

“They clearly think a cinema will work so time will tell I expect.”

Fazil P said: “The traffic flow at 5pm going out of Scarborough is horrendous, especially in the summer, and if you’re travelling via train or taxi it becomes expensive to watch a film.”

Rudy’s G said: “I give the cinema 2-3 years max before the novelty wears off and numbers dwindle to a handful.

“According to Odeon’s website: ‘The average price of a standard adult ticket ranges from £10 to £14. However, this price can go up significantly if you’re seeing a 3D or IMAX movie. For example, a standard adult 3D ticket can cost up to £19.75, while an IMAX ticket can cost up to £22.75.’

“Add on to that travel/parking costs, food and drink etc and a family night at the flicks becomes rather pricey.”

But others think the cinema plan is a good idea and it will help to bring people into the town centre.

Rod H said: “Not all of us are boring 'stay at home and watch Netflix’ types.

“Scarborough desperately needs an attraction such as this, and in a central location so that residents of the town, and visiting holidaymakers can see the latest blockbuster movies on a big screen without having to drive or get a taxi to places such as Morrisons or Seamer Road.

“Yes, there is a cinema screen in the SJT but that has only catered for independent 'worthy' films or old classics. It can hardly be compared to a multiplex showing several newly-released films at once, with state of the art facilities.

“I will certainly be using the new Odeon on a regular basis and am looking forward to the opening.”

Richard W said: “If cinemas are on their way out, why would Odeon want to invest in another new one?

“No high street retail outlets are obviously interested at the minute, that’s a fact. Smaller independents could well be though if rents and rates were actually competitive and set to encourage new business.

“If the cinema does work and encourages further investment from various food outlets into the town this can only be a positive, creating jobs as well as bringing people into the town centre, even if it is only to grab a film and something to eat, increase footfall, increase the chances of people with other shops wanting to join in, hopefully!

“So many what ifs, should haves, should dos but the fact is this, that two big companies, one local, can see this working and look to invest big money to give it a go.

“I can’t wait for this development to get going see how it pans out!”

Lee K said: “Personally I cannot wait to be able to enjoy a premium cinema experience on my doorstep.”

Owen M said: “Personally I can't wait, I only wish we knew how long we have to.”