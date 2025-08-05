Oomph by Noggin the Brain People | Noggin

Created by a GP, Oomph capsules use herbs, vitamins and nootropics to help sharpen focus, reduce stress, and lift energy.

Tiredness, fatigue, brain fog, stress, and burnout are all common issues throughout the summer months, as we struggle to juggle work and family life.

It can lead many people to turn to energy drinks, or even just to dose up on caffeine in a bid to help get through each day.

But there's a more natural answer out there that can sharpen your mental focus, make you more productive, reduce your stress levels, and even give you a big energy boost. Without the jitters.

It's called "Oomph", and it's the hero product of Noggin The Brain People, a wellness company developed by a GP who set out to find a way to combat her own brain fog, fatigue, and anxiety.

Dr Clara Doran was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which threatened to derail her successful 10-year career as a GP.

Dr Clara Doran has turned personal experience into a revolution in caring for brain health | Noggin

After studying sleep medicine with University of Edinburgh and functional medicine with Institute of Functional Medicine, she created Noggin The Brain People with a focus on supplementation, motivation and education about brain health.

The company has gone on to produce a capsule that uses natural herbs, nutrients, and ingredients to supercharge your cognitive function and improve overall mental health.

The nootropics, vitamins, botanicals, and magnesium in every capsule of Oomph are tailored to support better brain function, increase alertness, energy, and vitality, and even to bolster your immune system.

A pouch of 60 daily capsules costs from £26.40, there are no GMOs used, and they're vegan friendly.

Take one or two capsules per day and you should quickly notice a difference | Noggin

Within 72 hours of taking a capsule, people will notice a natural energy boost from the Ginseng, and 28 days after sticking to daily doses there will be an improvement to overall wellbeing, including focus and productivity.

After 90 days, you should be at your peak nutrition level, which will be ideal for sustained wellbeing.

To find out more about the capsules, how to order them, or how to save 20% on a pouch, click here.

