Tony Miller earns Bridlington Table Tennis League tournament double success

Bridlington Table Tennis League final tournaments. Photo: Tony Wigley

The Bridlington Table Tennis League annual tournaments have now been completed.

All the events used the round-robin scoring system, in which each competitor will play every opponent in their group, which produces two semi-finals and a final, writes Tony Wigley.

The 2025 division one doubles final was extremely close as Tony Miller and Ian McKenna defeated Caron Holdsworth and Roy Hill 22-20.

The International Doubles event was completed on Thursday night, and every division one player was paired with a division two player.

Each team was invited to choose the name of a country which they would represent.

The four teams qualifying for the semi-finals were; Tina Crockford and Tony Miller (Holland) v Gavin Smithies and Kevin Raynor (Norway) and Caron Holdsworth and Jon Bell (Sweden) v Ian McKenna and Mike Byass (Spain).

The final featured Holland v Sweden, in a brilliant match which was tied at 21-21 after two games.

A match-winning golden point would decide the winner, Tina Crockford and Tony Miller emerged as winners, but Caron Holdsworth and Jon Bell played their part in an excellent final.

We shall continue to play table tennis every Wednesday night from 7-9pm at East Riding Leisure Centre, during the summer, new members are most welcome.

We shall be offering coaching to juniors every Thursday evening 7-8pm Table Tennis League fixtures will resume in September, 2025.