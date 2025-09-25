From plugging gaps to cutting off the bug buffet, there’s plenty you can do to gently discourage them 🕷

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autumn is sometimes known as ‘spider season’

This is because more spiders can be found wandering inside to evade the cold or find a mate

If you can’t make your peace with them, there are ways to keep them out without hurting them

These include making your home into a less desirable spider habitat - and maybe breaking out a scented candle

Autumn is here – and for many household across the UK, that means the spiders are too.

This time of year is sometimes known as ‘spider season’. As temperatures start to drop from their summertime highs, more of them will naturally seek out a cosy shelter with more food to eat, for which human homes can be ideal. It’s also mating season for Tegenaria species, sometimes called giant house spiders, so males will be roaming around looking for love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people would likely prefer not to harm spiders. After all, they’re living things just trying to keep warm – and play important roles in the ecosystem too. But for those struggling with arachnophobia or an intense fear, the thought of sharing their space with them can conjure up a special sense of dread.

In this case, it can be kinder and easier for everyone to try and dissuade them from coming inside in the first place. We’ve checked out some tips from Pest UK – one of the country’s oldest independent pest control companies – on how to prevent them from choosing your house to settle down in this spider season. Here’s what they have to say:

Keeping your house clear of clutter and closing windows at night can both help keep spiders away | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Clear the clutter

Some of the most basic tips centre around making sure your house isn’t an ideal habitat. Most spiders prefer a hidden spot to lay low, both hiding from humans and waiting for prey. Pest UK says that keeping your home tidy and free of clutter could discourage them from taking residence – especially things like boxes or old packages.

You should try to vacuum regularly too, its team recommends, including any awkward spots behind cupboards, in dark corners, and under sofas. Spiders don’t like disturbances, so this could also help keep them away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Fill in the gaps

Stopping the eight-legged arachnids from making their way inside in the first place can also prevent any awkward encounters. The Pest UK team suggests keeping your windows closed at night.

“Most spiders are nocturnal, so keep windows and doors closed while you sleep to prevent them from getting into your home,” they say. But spiders can make their way inside through other gaps too. “Check that there are no gaps or cracks – even tiny ones – in walls, pipework, doors, door frames, and windows. Seal or fill any cracks to prevent spiders from moving into them”

3. Cut off the bug buffet

You probably already do this, but you should be removing any dead flies or other insects from your doorways and window sills, “as these look like a tasty treat to spiders”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Pest UK says that many will also gravitate towards bright lights in the evening, where easy prey like moths hang out. “Turn outside lights off when you’re not using them, and keep doors and windows closed or blinds shut when the lights are on inside,” Pest UK added.

4. Break out the essential oils

Strong smells can be a natural way to deter spiders from entering your home, the pest control experts say. “Smells such as lemon, lime, oranges, anything with a strong citrus aroma, help repel spiders. Also, eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, or peppermint oil.”

Vinegar is another strong scent which can be particularly effective, “but most people aren’t too keen on vinegar lingering around their homes”. You should rub or spray around window sills and doors with these scents (diluted with water, if you’re using essential oils) to help prevent spiders from entering.

Don’t know whether to worry about a spider you’ve spotted in your home? Here’s our guide to identifying some of the most common spiders you’ll find inside – and here’s some extra spider season tips on keeping them out of your car.

Amazon The humane £9.99 gadget every arachnophobe needs in their home (aff) £ 9.99 Amazon Buy now Buy now There’s an easier way to deal with spiders – and it doesn’t involve squashing them with a shoe or summoning someone braver. This foldable spider catcher from KEPLIN is currently Amazon’s number one best seller in pest control traps, and it’s easy to see why. For just £9.99, this cleverly designed bug trapper lets you catch spiders, daddy longlegs, wasps and even moths without going anywhere near them. The extra-long handle extends from 45cm to 81cm, so you can grab them from ceilings and corners while staying a safe distance away. It’s a gentle, humane solution for anyone who can’t face creepy crawlies but doesn’t want to harm them either. Lightweight and easy to store, it’s ideal for kids, nature-lovers and outdoor types too. Buy the KEPLIN Foldable Spider Catcher for £9.99 on Amazon